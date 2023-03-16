EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in El Paso apprehended 38 fugitives, including three men wanted for alleged sexual offences against children during the month of March.

On March 2, at Port of Columbus, New Mexico, CBP officers were notified of a 55-year-old man, U.S. citizen being detained in Mexico, and was wanted for failing to register as a sexual offender, possessing child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a minor. CBP officers worked with federal and international agencies to send the individual back via the port of entry.

On March 12, at the Paso Del Norte Border, CBP officers detained a 33-year-old man, Mexican citizen who intended to cross through the pedestrian lanes. After a secondary inspection and biometric verification, it was confirmed that he had an active warrant for lewdness with a child under the age of 14, lewdness with a child under the age of 16, sexual assault with a minor under 16, out of the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On March 13, in the Ysleta Port of Entry, CBP officers detained a 26-year-old man, Mexican citizen, who arrived through the pedestrian lanes, and was wanted for sexual offence/sexual exploitation of a child in Colorado.

The suspects were arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The additional 35 individuals taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, sexual assault, cruelty towards a child, larceny, and drugs.