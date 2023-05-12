FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar)– The Dallas Cowboys 2023 schedule was released Thursday. Three preseason game dates and times were still listed as to be determined (TBD).
“The schedule is headlined by six primetime slots, beginning with a Sunday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium against the New York Giants to open the season,” the Cowboys said in a press release.
The Cowboys finished the previous season with a 12-5 record behind the eventual NFC champion Eagles.
According to sportingnews.com, “Their 0.549 strength of schedule (based on opponents’ 2022 finishes) is tied for third in the NFL.”
Sports Illustrated also gave the Cowboys a 0.549 using methodology it called “far from perfect.”
“But right now, it’s all we’ve got,” si.com said.
The method is to simply add up all the wins and losses of last year’s opponents and do the math.
Preseason Schedule
- Week 1: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 3: Las Vegas Raiders
Regular Season
- Week 1: at New York Giants (Sun. 9/10, 7:20 p.m.)
- Week 2: New York Jets (Sun. 9/17, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 3: at Arizona Cardinals (Sun. 9/24, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 4: New England Patriots (Sun. 10/1, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 5: at San Francisco 49ers (Sun. 10/8, 7:20 p.m.)
- Week 6: at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon. 10/16, 7:15 p.m.)
- Week 7: BYE
- Week 8: Los Angeles Rams (Sun. 10/29, 12:00 p.m.)
- Week 9: at Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 11/5, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 10: New York Giants (Sun. 11/12, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 11: at Carolina Panthers (Sun. 11/19, 12:00 p.m.)
- Week 12: Washington Commanders (Thurs. 11/23, 3:30 p.m.)
- Week 13: Seattle Seahawks (Thurs. 11/30, 7:15 p.m.)
- Week 14: Philadelphia Eagles (Sun. 12/10, 7:20 p.m.)
- Week 15: at Buffalo Bills (Sun. 12/17, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (Sun. 12/24, 3:25 p.m.)
- Week 17: Detroit Lions (Sat. 12/30, 7:15 p.m.)
- Week 18: at Washington Commanders (TBD)