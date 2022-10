EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Former Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman’s beer brand is now available at Cinemark theaters in the El Paso area, the company announced.

Founded by the former Cowboys great, Eight beer will now be available at Cinemark theaters for moviegoers to enjoy. The beer is described as a “clean, refreshing lager brewed with organic grains and no added adjuncts, fillers or preservatives.”