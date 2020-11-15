COVID crisis shows no end in sight; hospitalizations rise above 1,100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Hospitalizations in El Paso ticked upward again Sunday as the number of fatalities from COVID-19 grew by six.

Sunday’s deaths include a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s, three men in their 60s, and a woman in her 80s.

The City also reported 981 new COVID cases and 121 additional cases from the State from the last three weeks. There are now 32,687 active cases in El Paso.

In addition to the new cases, hospitalizations rose slightly to 1,105 Sunday. There are also 319 patients in ICU — tying the record high, and 216 on ventilators.

City officials are urging residents to get their flu shots to prevent an influx of hospitalizations related to the flu that could potentially overwhelm the hospital system.