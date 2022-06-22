EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and death. For this reason, it has authorized the Emergency Use (EUA) for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years old.

El Paso Children’s Hospital will be administering the first vaccines on-site Thursday, June 23rd and will have a limited number of Pfizer doses available for the public soon. Parents must call 915-298-5433 to register their child. For additional information and consent forms prior to arrival, please visit elpasochildrens.org/vaccine. Registration is by appointment only; no walk-ins accepted.

El Paso Children’s Hospital is committed to supporting the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for families with children 6 months to 4 years old. Children must be 6 months old on the date of vaccine administration and up to 4 yrs old only.

Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can:

· Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19

· Get sick from COVID-19

· Spread COVID-19 to others

Vax to the Max Children who are fully vaccinated may resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic. People regardless of age are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing their series of Pfizer vaccines. El Paso Children’s Hospital will only administer Pfizer 3 dose series.

Quick Facts for Parents

1. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be given to children as an injection into the muscle.

2. COVID-19 vaccines have been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.

3. Booster Shot: Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3 weeks after their first shot.

4. Children 6 months to 4 years old receive a smaller dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than adults.

5. Your child can’t get COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

6. Please plan ahead for 2nd and 3rd dose appointments.

