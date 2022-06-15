EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In observance of Juneteenth’s Holiday, COVID-19 vaccine and testing centers will be closed Monday, June 20th, 2022.

These COVID-19 vaccine sites will resume operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022:

· Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda

· Community Clinic, 7380 Remcon

· Community Clinic, 220 S. Stanton (corner of First and Stanton)

· Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad

COVID-19 vaccines do not require an appointment but are recommended to avoid long wait times. Appointments can be booked at EPCovidVaccine.com or by calling (915) 212-6843

The following COVID-19 testing sites will resume operation from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022:

· Community Clinic, 9341 Alameda

· Community Clinic,7380 Remcon

· Community Clinic, 9566 Railroad

Residents are required to schedule a COVID-19 testing appointment by visiting EPStrong.org or by calling (915) 212-6843.

Health officials are recommending residents to maintain safety precautions such as washing your hands frequently, keeping your distance from others and wearing a face covering, regardless of whether you have been vaccinated or not.

For more information, visit EPStrong.org.

