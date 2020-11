El Paso, TX (KTSM) — The City of El Paso announced 1,488 new COVID-19 cases this morning along with 283 additional delayed cases and 16 deaths.

El Paso’s now reporting 30,848 active cases, and a total of 741 total deaths.

There are 1,148 people hospitalized with the virus, 287 patients on ventilators and 204 patients in the ICU.