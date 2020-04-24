COVID-19 testing continues throughout Doña Ana County

Breaking News
FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health, provided COVID-19 tests to 85 residents in the Village of Hath.

According to a release no appointment was needed and the New Mexico Department of Health local staff reached out throughout the community in advance to ensure residents were aware of the test’s availability.

“As we continue to abide by the Public Health Emergency Order, it is reassuring to see active testing throughout the county and the state,” Doña Ana County Dist. 5 Commissioner Manuel Sanchez said. “To continue supporting state-wide efforts to flatten the curve and save more lives, we encourage everyone to stay home and continue to practice social distancing.”

The New Mexico Department of Health is now offering free COVID-19 testing to essential workers, regardless of symptoms, by appointment. Please call the appropriate office to schedule an appointment.

LocationAddressPhoneHours
MondayLas Cruces Public Health Office1170 N. Solano
Las Cruces 88001		(575)528-50638:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Anthony Public Health Office 865 N. Anthony Drive
Anthony 88021		(575)882-5858 etx. 48:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
TuesdayLas Cruces Public
Health Office		1170 N. Solano
Las Cruces 88001		(575)528-50638:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday Las Cruces Public
Health Office		1170 N. Solano
Las Cruces 88001		(575)528-50638:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunland Park Public Health Office3807 McNutt Road
Sunland Park 88063		(575) 589-25438:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
ThursdayLas Cruces Public
Health Office		1170 N. Solano
Las Cruces 88001		(575)528-50638:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Chaparral Public
Health Office		317 McCombs
Chaparral 88081		(575) 824-3454 etx. 48:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
FridayLas Cruces Public
Health Office		1170 N. Solano
Las Cruces 88001		(575)528-50638:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For symptom-related questions, please call the Coronavirus Hotline at 1.800.600.3453.

For non-health related COVID-19 questions, please call 1.833.551.0518.

For more information and daily updates, please visit www.donaanacounty.org.

