COVID-19 spreading to Chihuahua countryside

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez remains the epicenter of COVID-19 spread in the state of Chihuahua, but the virus is now spreading to the countryside, Mexican health officials said Friday morning.

Chihuahua has confirmed 61 COVID-19 cases as of Friday morning, 41 of them in Juarez, but seven other cities in the state also have recorded cases, health officials said.

Of the state’s 13 coronavirus deaths, nine have been confirmed in Juarez, with two pending confirmation. Chihuahua City and Cuauhtemoc have each recorded one death, said Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, head of the state Health Department in the city.

The two new deaths under investigation, “clinically they show all (characteristics) of COVID-19, but test results are pending. We expect that tomorrow or the day after they will be confirmed,” he said.

Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, head of the Chihuahua state Health Department in Juarez. (photo by Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Although the Health Department isn’t releasing identifying information regarding the fatalities, they did confirm that three of the dead are maquiladora workers and one is a woman who had gone into emergency C-section. The latter victim is only the second pregnant woman to die in Mexico, which has recorded a total of 200 COVID-19 fatalities so far, Valenzuela said.

“Pregnant women are very susceptible to COVID. they have to take care of themselves with this as with any flu-related illnesses. They should stay home to avoid exposure, not even go to the supermarket. If someone has to take care of themselves in pregnant women,” he said.

The Juarez woman had diabetes; health authorities didn’t immediately say what happened to the baby.

