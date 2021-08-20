EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A new COVID-19 mega testing site is up and running at the University of Texas at El Paso.
The site is in partnership with the City of El Paso. It will offer drive-up and walk-up testing with the options of nasal or saliva tests.
UTEP said the site will be open to anyone in the community Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at North Mesa and Kern Drive.
Appointments are not necessary but online pre-registration is recommended to save time.
COVID-19 mega testing site opens at UTEP
