COVID-19 hospitalizations reach new high; 7 additional deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso Department of Health has reported 7 additional COVID-19 related deaths and 249 new cases.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

1 female in her 50s

1 female in her 70s

3 males in their 80s

1 male in his 90s

This brings the death toll up to 218.

There are currently 12,750 total cases in El Paso, and 3,418 of those are reported as being active.

As of today there are 317 patients hospitalized, 105 in the ICU, and 48 on ventilators. 9,114 patients have been reported as having recovered from COVID-19.

