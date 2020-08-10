COVID-19 death toll in El Paso now at 300

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The borderland reaches 300 deaths as the Department of Health reports 7 additional virus deaths.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 1 female in her 80s
  • 3 females in their 90s

The city also reporting 86 additional cases, taking the total up to 16,396 COVID-19 cases.

Of those, 4,069 cases remain active, while the other 12,047 are designated as having recovered from the virus.

As of today, 198 patients are in the hospital, 73 in the ICU, and 41 on ventilators.

