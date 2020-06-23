COVID-19 claims 15 more lives in El Paso-Juarez border region

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) — Juarez reported 13 additional COVID-19 fatalities Tuesday and 18 new infections, as this border city’s economic reopening entered its second day.

Most people dying of COVID-19 in Juarez have hypertension, diabetes or are obese. (chart courtesy State of Chihuahua)

The victims again were mostly patients with underlying medical conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity and others, Chihuahua state health officials said.

Juarez now has a total of 2,074 coronavirus infections on record and 460 deaths. Neighboring El Paso, Texas on Tuesday reported two new deaths — a man and a woman, both in their 70s — and 124 new infections, to bring its totals to 122 fatalities and 4,677 cases. The state of Chihuahua that borders both Texas and New Mexico now totals 4,036 cases and 580 fatalities.

El Paso is testing more than 900 people a day for COVID-19, officials said at Monday’s City Council meeting. The state of Chihuahua is administering 150 to 200 tests on a daily basis, said Dr. Arturo Valenzuela, head of the health department in Juarez.

