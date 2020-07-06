COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 248 new cases, no new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 cases continue rising in El Paso with 248 new cases and no new reported deaths.
No additional deaths have been reported for the third day in a row keeping the number of fatalities at 135.
El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers
- Total number of positive cases: 7,461
- Total deaths: 135
- Number of recoveries: 4,546
- Currently infected: 2,780
- In the hospital: 218
- In the ICU: 70
- On ventilators: 28
The City of El Paso continues to urge residents to stay indoors, wear face coverings in public, and social distance to slow the spread of the virus.