COVID-19 cases continue to rise with 248 new cases, no new deaths reported

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — COVID-19 cases continue rising in El Paso with 248 new cases and no new reported deaths.

No additional deaths have been reported for the third day in a row keeping the number of fatalities at 135.

El Paso COVID-19 cases by the numbers

  • Total number of positive cases: 7,461
  • Total deaths: 135
  • Number of recoveries: 4,546
  • Currently infected: 2,780
  • In the hospital: 218
  • In the ICU: 70
  • On ventilators: 28

The City of El Paso continues to urge residents to stay indoors, wear face coverings in public, and social distance to slow the spread of the virus.

