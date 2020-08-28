COVID-19 active cases begin to decrease in the borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Department of Health reports 5 additional virus-related deaths, 82 new cases, and 65 weeks-old cases.

According to a release, all five patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 male in his 40s

2 males in their 60s

1 female in her 70s

1 male in his 80s

The death toll in El Paso now stands at 415.

For the first time since early July, the borderland has seen the number of active cases drop below 3,000. As of today there are 20,072 COVID-19 cases, and 2,994 of those are reported as active.

The Sun City has 16,557 patients who have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

