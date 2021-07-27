Federal court hearing postponed for El Paso Walmart shooting suspect

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas. Crusius attorneys said in a court filing that he has “severe, lifelong neurological and mental disabilities.” They say the 21-year-old and was treated with anti-psychotic medication following his arrest moments after the massacre in El Paso that killed 23. (Briana Sanchez/El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man accused of the Cielo Vista Walmart mass shooting in El Paso that killed 23 people has had his federal court hearing postponed.



The zoom video conference was originally set for this coming Tuesday, August 3rd, which also marks two years since the mass shooting.



According to court documents, the defense and prosecution agreed to reschedule the hearing for November 18th at 2 p.m.



Both sides cited the fact that the pandemic presented exigent circumstances and the courts are dealing with a backlog of criminal jury trials.



The parties also requested a 90-day continuance for additional investigation and preparation.



To view or download the court documents, see below.

