EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The body of Michelle Morales-Nakaza was found Monday night, April 10 at Red Sands in East El Paso County.

On Wednesday Christopher Paul Maya, 34, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

According to an affidavit, a witnesses said Maya and Morales were allegedly in a “toxic” relationship.

The witness says that Maya shared that he and Morales were asleep in a car and when he woke up his wallet was missing and assumed Morales had taken it. He then allegedly shot her multiple times and then dumped her body at Red Sands.

On Monday, April 10, detectives then found Morales’s body on Snoqualmie Drive.

According to the affidavit on March 31, officers were called to Morales’ mothers house where she reported her daughter missing, saying the last time she saw her was on March 21.

The affidavit says on April 8, officers met with a person who wanted to report information on a murder.

Two weeks after Morales’s mother reported her missing on Sunday, April 9, the El Paso Police Department sent an alert about Morales missing. The alert asked for the public’s help in locating Morales, giving her last known location at the Baskin Robins located at 12379 Edgemere on March 27.

The alert said that a Hispanic male possibly picked up Morales at the Baskin Robins and that Morales did not drive.

That alert was sent in the evening on Sunday and just hours later on Monday afternoon, her body was found on Snoqualmie Drive just miles away from the Baskin Robins where she was last seen.

Then just one day later on Tuesday, El Paso Police arrested Maya at a Wal-Mart parking lot.

located at 4530 Woodrow Bean.

The area of the road where Morales’ body was found was near a residential area. People who live in the area are concerned over the news of her body being discovered nearby.

