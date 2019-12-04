Court documents: Fort Bliss soldier beat children while he was high on LSD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Court documents revealed new information about the man accused of beating his children while he was high on LSD.

Fort Bliss soldier Sgt. Zakary Frampton, 26, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on two counts of Injury to Child with a total bond of $550,000.

As reported last week, Pebble Hills Regional Command officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Marcella Santillana St. just before midnight on Nov. 22.

A complaint affidavit said Frampton attacked his two young boys after consuming LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) with two other men at the residence.

Detectives spoke to one of the witnesses who confirmed they had all consumed LSD. However, he mentioned Frampton had begun consuming the drug before their arrival, the affidavit said.

The witness mentioned Frampton put on white gloves and attached party lights to the ends of his fingers in order to increase his reaction to the drug. But Frampton then began yelling and getting agitated, causing a fight with the other two men in the house, the affidavit said.

Frampton then proceeded to beat his children, and when officers arrived at the scene they found a 3-year-old boy with injuries to his head and a 7-year-old boy with substantial injuries to his face and body, the affidavit said.

Detectives spoke to the 3-year-old boy who stated Frampton was naked and yelling bad words when the defendant hit him, the affidavit said.

Officials say they were unable to speak to the 7-year-old victim as he was intubated in the hospital, and being treated for bruising to his face, back, legs, and bleeding on the brain, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, the 7-year-old victim remains hospitalized two weeks after the attack with serious injuries.