Court documents detail Tornillo teacher’s text messages to students

EL PASO, Texas, (KTSM) – Court documents show that a Tornillo High School teacher had texted lewd and inappropriate messages to at least two students prior to being arrested earlier this week.

Andres Soliz, 32, is facing two counts of improper relationship between an educator and student. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Major Crimes unit arrested him on a warrant Tuesday.

Complaint affidavits state two moms reported Soliz to Tornillo High School administrators after finding inappropriate messages between their sons and Soliz in November.

One of the victims’ mom continued the conversation through text message, pretending to be her son to find out Soliz’s intentions, according to the documents.

After the principal obtained the information, Soliz was placed on Indefinitive Administrative Leave and the El Paso County Sheriff Office was notified.

Deputies reviewed text message conversations allegedly sent by Soliz to the students. The messages included inappropriate questions, requests for graphic images and questions about sexual activity.

Soliz is being held at the El Paso County Detention Facility with bonds totaling $40,000.