Couples marry on International Bridges this wedding season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry it is common for marriages to happen in the middle of the bridge between U.S citizens and non-citizens.

“Bridge weddings is something that has happened in this community for many, many, years. I mean I started doing these 15 years ago and they were already happening,” said Ruben Escandon, an El Paso Minister.

Ruben Escandon conducting a wedding ceremony on the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

“The person who can’t cross into the United States is represented by an affidavit. It’s an absent affidavit. They fill it out and then a notary comes in and notarized that document while they’re on the bridge,” said Escandon.

Courtesy of From This Moment Ministries.

The U.S. Citizen must then take that notarized affidavit to the El Paso Court House to purchase a marriage license.

The couple can then meet on the bridge once again and can be married legally in the U.S. However, they cannot come to the United States together immediately. ​

One couple was married two years ago and are still waiting. Diana Canales was married to her wife, Elizabeth Abaroa, by Escandon on the Paso Del Norte bridge.

Diana Canales and Elizabeth Abaroa married by Ruben Escandon on the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

“I’m a citizen, but I’m trying to get her papers so she can cross over and then we can go back to Albuquerque,” said Canales.

Elizabeth Abaroa signing her marriage license on the bridge.

The couple told KTSM 9 News that they hope it will be sooner rather than later.

“Immigration already sent me a letter and they’re already asking me for more papers, so we’re so happy about it because it probably means that maybe in this next year we will be able to be together,” said Canales.

Escandon said he has seen some couples come to the U.S. with a spouse visa in as little as six months to a year.