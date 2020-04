EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Violence continues in Juarez as a couple with New York plates was allegedly murdered.

According to police, the couple was driving a black jeep with New York license plates on Lopez Mateos Avenue in South Juarez when they were attacked.

Police say suspects made at least 20 gunshots, and most were directed to the front window of the vehicle.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the couple has not yet been identified.