Couple arrested for using stolen credit cards on shopping spree after breaking into vehicle

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A couple was arrested for breaking into a car in West El Paso, and stealing credit cards to go on a shopping spree.

The Westside Regional Command TAC officers arrested Luis Miguel Salcido, 35, and Olympia Johnson,19.

The vehicle break-in happened overnight on Jan. 4 at the 6300 block of Cougar Ridge, according to officials.

The couple stole credit cards from the vehicle and went on a shopping spree to several stores, officials said.

TAC officers used surveillance video of the purchases to send out arrest warrants.

Salcido and Johnson were arrested on Jan. 13 and were found in possession of stolen property taken from other vehicle burglaries.

Both offenders were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

According to a press release, Salcido was charged with 1 count of Burglary of Vehicle and 3 counts of Credit Card Abuse.

Johnson was charged with 1 count of Burglary of Vehicle and 5 counts of Credit Card Abuse, the release said.

Police say additional Burglary of Vehicle and Credit Card Abuse charges for cases throughout the Westside is still pending.

Officials want to remind the public to lock their cars and not leave valuables inside their vehicles.