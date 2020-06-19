County trying to get the duck out of Ascarate Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Now that Ascarate Park is open to the public people can be seen around the pond feeding the ducks.

But now there is a different problem on the bill.

Two different colored ducks can be seen, brown and white. What many people don’t know is the white ducks are domesticated ducks that have been abandoned at the lake.

“I take the piece and I give them to the ducks,” said a young girl at Ascarate.

The little girl came to Ascarate on Friday afternoon to feed the ducks with her parents. But instead, she ended up getting chased by one.

“They got my shirt and my mommy helped me,” said the young girl.

Young girl feeds ducks

“Domestic ducks are very aggressive their large they don’t fly away,” said Jaime Morales with Stick House Sanctuary.

A local animal sanctuary called Stick House Sanctuary say the domestic ducks don’t know how to fend for themselves and are going hungry.

“The thing is with the domestics gone you can see beautiful variations of water flock coming in and out and that’s what should be the attraction, not the domestic ducks wanting food. Because they get to a point where people who are just fishing around there and ducks come up to them because they’re hungry, they’re starving,” said Morales.

Stick House officials say domesticated ducks should be removed from the park. Adding that they fear the county is not treating the ducks well.

“The unfortunate thing is the way these things turn out especially when people want to round them up they could end up being somebody’s dinner,” said Morales.

El Paso County Commissioner David Stout says that is not the case.

“The ducks are definitely being taken care of. I haven’t heard anything about ducks going off to slaughter,” said David Stout El Paso County Commissioner for Precinct Two.

The El Paso County Parks and Wildlife Department says the ducks are removed by county staff with help from wildlife experts.

“Land, a ranch or a farm whatever you want to call it, but he may give away or possibly sell ducks to other folks who would like to have domesticated ducks,” said Stout.