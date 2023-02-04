El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County will be selling surplus inventory through an online auction between Feb. 27 through March 8.

To participate, visit: Public Surplus: Surplus Auctions for El Paso County

Be sure to check regularly for updates throughout the month. The sale is open to the

public and available to any buyers who are registered with Public Auction, a site that is a

trusted source.

According to the listed description on the site, all items are sold “as is. Where is. Without any warranties or guarantees.”

You will need to make arrangements for all purchased items to be picked up after the closeout of the auction and the completion of payment.

The County has the right to add, delete and/or place a reserve price on all items.

