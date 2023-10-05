EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County is presenting a gun buyback event on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Ascarate Park.

The County says the event will start at 8 a.m. and last through 12 p.m. El Paso residents can turn in unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards, no questions asked, the county said in a press release.

The County has provided a list of firearms that will be accepted at the event, those are the following:

Non-functioning firearms $50

Rifles or shotguns $100

Handguns $150

Assault rifles $200



The County says there’s a limit of 10 firearms per vehicle, unloaded firearms should be transported in the trunk of the person’s vehicle, and ammunition may also be turned in. Ghost guns will not be accepted.