1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 131 new cases, 1 new death
1 death, 27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County

County to build Memorial Garden for victims of Aug. 3 mass shooting

News

Time constraints, COVID-19 concerns delay start of construction at El Paso's Ascarate Park

by: Julian Resendiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — El Paso County is planning to honor the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting with a memorial garden in Ascarate Park.

Initial plans called for the memorial to be inaugurated on the first anniversary of the Walmart massacre. However, County Judge Ricardo Samaniego says there’s not enough time to get it done properly while taking COVID-19 safeguards into consideration.

“We have the first anniversary of August 3rd and, of course, conditions have changed,” Samaniego said at Monday’s County Commissioners Court. “So, how do we mitigate (those conditions) and do something very significant for such a beautiful community … and help with the healing process and deal with the virus and (its) implications on outdoor activities?”

Samaniego said there would still be a memorial ceremony at Ascarate Park to mark the anniversary and break ground. But the construction would start at a late date.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego (left) speaks during Monday’s El Paso County Commissioners Court meeting about the Memorial Garden for the victims of the Aug. 3, 2019 mass shooting.

“We are still looking at something very spectacular for that day without the memorial,” he said. El Pasoans “need a healing garden where anybody can be able to go an meditate and continue the healing process. That is what we are continuing to do.”

On Aug. 3, 2019, a gunman who allegedly posted an online manifesto railing against a Hispanic invasion of Texas drove to El Paso with the intention of “killing Mexicans,” according to local and federal authorities.

The gunman walked into the Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall killing 23 people and wounding another 23. Patrick Crusius, a resident of North Texas, was arrested the same day and has been indicted for hate crimes and murder. He faces charges both in federal and state court.

Samaniego said the delay would allow the County to formalize donations for the memorial garden.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Walmart shooting suspect officially indicted on 23rd capital murder charge"

Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Multiple El Paso high schools suspend workouts out of precaution"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 Pt.1"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 2"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 3"

KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KTSM 9 News Studio 9 pt. 4"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

El Paso Strong

More El Paso Strong

More from Border Report

More Border Report