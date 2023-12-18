EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Search and Rescue Team successfully rescued an injured hiker at Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site on Sunday, Dec. 17, according to a Facebook post made by Montana Vista Fire Rescue.

Photos courtesy of Montana Vista Fire Rescue Facebook page

Montana Vista Fire Rescue originally responded to the scene about reports of an injured hiker on the mountain, but because of the complexity of the rescue operation, the County Search and Rescue Team was called in.

The injured hiker was successfully rescued from the mountain and the incident reached completion without any further incident, according to the social media post.

The County Search and Rescue Team consists of personnel from Montana Vista Fire Rescue, Horizon Fire and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.