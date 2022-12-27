El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Commissioners Court is accepting applications to fill two at-large seats on the County Women’s Commission. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.

The requirements to serve are:

*an applicant must be an El Paso resident; and be16 years or older and reflective of the diversity of women in the county with regard to race, ethnicity, age, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, gender identity, and religious affiliation.

*Must have an interest in issues affecting women and families and must share a commitment to the goals of the County;

*And should have demonstrated capabilities of effective service and leadership within the community.

The first board meeting will take place in March 2023. Thereafter, a meeting schedule will be established.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

Those interested must submit an application. To apply online go to: County of El Paso Texas – Boards (epcounty.com) or download and print the application form and return your application to countychiefadmin@epcounty.com by the deadline.