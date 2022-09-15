EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During today’s special session for county commissioners, they pushed back a vote about their proposed processing center which they plan to call a migrant support center to Monday. They plan on discussing where they want to put the center and who should be appointed to run it.

Due to FEMA funding not being received quick enough, the county plans on asking for $2 million in advance so once the center gets approved, they can move forward quickly. The space will be used for those who already have sponsors and just need the transportation.

There is a space near the airport area that is in the works to use as the center but in the meeting it was brought up that a building adjacent to the county coliseum could be used as well. It would be used to ease the burden from Border Patrol at the bridges according to County Judge Ricardo Samaniego.

“Whatever is happening right now at the bridge is going to happen at the coliseum, the border patrol the processing the assisting them trying to get them to another situation once we have that once we have that our process center will take a bulk away from them.” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

These two centers are separate from each other but the county judge is hopeful that they could work in tandem with each to make sure they get the migrants processed quickly and to their final destination.

“Were going to look at that the coliseum is going to be separate the processing center is going to be by the border patrol being able to process people and move them into the different areas.” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego

There is no formal discussion yet to acquire the coliseum. If they do, the arena would have to cancel some events but will remain a viable option to the county.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.