EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Office of the Medical Examiner says it has gotten a high volume of calls from people in the public saying they have missed a call from the county office.

County officials say the office will never leave a message or make a call without giving the name of the investigator and a number to call back.

Individuals who are contacted by the Office of the Medical Examiner will always get a call back if no one is there to answer and if it is a legitimate call.

County officials want to remind the public that it will not make phone calls or leave a message without providing the important details listed above.