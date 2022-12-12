U.S. Border Patrol agents allow migrants coming over from Mexico to walk onto buses to take them to a processing center in El Paso, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In preparation for the lifting of Title 42, El Paso County is looking at ways to expand its operational capacity with its current Migrant Support Services Center and move to a larger location.

Currently, El Paso County is processing an average of 500 migrants daily, and this number is expected to grow, the county said in a news release.

The County has the capacity to receive 600 migrant transfers at the Migrant Support Services Center starting Dec. 12; however, due to the expected increase, the County will need more space.

The County’s Migrant Support Services Center works directly with migrants and their sponsors to assist with self-pay travel to their predetermined destination.

The current center is located near the El Paso International Airport and it is expected to close as soon as a larger location can be identified and secured, the county said.

Local non-profit governmental organizations (NGO’s) are helping with overnight stays but are also operating at capacity in each of their facilities, the county stated in a news release.

El Paso County is also exploring options for expanding shelter capacity in partnership with the NGO network.

So far, the Migrant Support Services Center has been fully funded by FEMA which advanced the County funds to service this operation. Outside the NGO network, Catholic Charities of Houston, Texas are also assisting with transportation support throughout the workweek.

The following represents the County’s most recent weekly migrant statistics as of Dec. 11:

3,398 – Total transfers received from Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

3,398 – Able to secure self-pay/sponsored travel confirmations.

3,139 – Same day exits out of El Paso International Airport, Greyhound, Tornado and other bus lines.

246 – Chartered to Houston with 100 percent self-pay next day travel confirmation out of G. Bush Airport Houston.

13 – Required shelter support.

Of those 13 that sheltered, none were unsponsored

Nationality from highest to lowest volume:

Nicaragua, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic.

CUMULATIVE statistics (from 10/10/2022 through 12/11/2022) are as follows:

PROCESSED 18,779

SPONSORED 18,692

UNSPONSORED 87

SHELTERED 251

CHARTERED/HOUSTON 1,755

TOP MIGRANT DESTINATIONS in order of most requested: Florida, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina, Indiana, and Colorado.