EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County has launched a “strategic plan engagement survey” to identify priorities the County should focus on in the near future.

In 2019, the Commissioners Court approved and implemented a strategic plan, which is updated periodically to ensure community priorities are reflected, according to a news release.

According to a news release sent out by the County, it is now time to look at the 2025-2029 strategic plan and identify areas that need updates to ensure long-term success.

In addition, County officials want to know what focus areas should be made priorities over the next four years.

“The intent is for these priorities to move us closer to our vision — Our unique heritage, diverse economy, and unified regional leadership provide an extraordinary quality of life for all,” according to the news release.

You can participate in the survey by clicking here.

The survey will take about 10 minutes to complete, and all responses are anonymous. The survey closes on Jan. 12, 2024.