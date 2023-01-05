EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden is expected to visit the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso for the first time this Sunday.

The president stopping in El Paso ahead of his trip to Mexico City to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On Thursday ahead of his visit, President Biden spoke during a news conference about the strain immigration has put on border communities, like El Paso.

“I know that migration is putting a real strain on the border and border communities, they can’t do anything but that, were going to get these communities more support,” said President Biden.

Announcing new immigration programs ahead of the trip, saying he is expanding an immigration program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from not only Venezuela but from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua.

In addition to a plan to expel migrants from those countries who cross illegally into the country.

“My message is this, if you’re trying to leave Cuba, Nicaragua, or Haiti and have agreed to begin a journey to America do not just show up at the border. Stay where you are and apply legally from there. Starting today (Thursday) if you do not apply through the legal process, you will not be eligible for this new parole program,” said President Biden.

President Biden also addressed the Title 42 policy that the Biden Administration tried to do away with, which as we reported the Supreme Court will vote on later this year.

Title 42 is a pandemic-era public health order that has allowed border patrol agents to expel migrants.

“People turned away under Title 42 and they’re not barred from trying to come back, they’ve been turned back, they go away and they go back, they try again, they try again. They can and they do try to reenter the untied states again and again which makes the problem at the border even worse,” said President Biden.

The Director of the Sam Donaldson Center for Communications Studies at the University of Texas at El Paso, Dr. Richard Pineda calling President Biden’s visit to El Paso “overdue”.

“The visit is overdue obviously the U.S. Mexico border is a crucial factor in the U.S. economy and it certainly always comes with the political issues and controversies of immigration so to a certain extent it is good that the president is coming to El Paso it is overdue and most importantly the hope is that this creates a broader resource flow to El Paso,” said Pineda.

Pineda also commenting on the timing of President Biden’s visit as we will see a new legislative cycle in the U.S. Congress. Adding that Democrats will not have control of the house, stating that immigration is likely to be an issue.

“I think to a certain extent the White House and President Biden are trying to get ahead of that by not only coming to the border to not only get the on-the-ground report but also to signal that the federal government is in fact focused on trying to mitigate the situation that is happening here,” said Pineda.

President Biden is expected to meet with El Paso leaders during his visit, El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego also calling his visit overdue.

“Very excited that he’s here I think it’s long overdue,” said Samaniego.

President Biden is coming at a time when El Paso is seeing a decrease in the number of people surrendering to agents at the border. However, if Title 42 is to end, there is expected to be a large increase at the border.

County Judge Samaniego speaking about the timing of the President’s visit when the situation is not as heightened along the U.S.-Mexico Border in El Paso.

“I’ll be very honest I was hoping he would come a little earlier because we’ve had some incredible situations, it has diminished a little bit the numbers are down quite a bit so it’s not going to be as dramatic as it was three weeks ago, we almost had 5,400 in the detention and now we have maybe less than 1,500,” said Samaniego.