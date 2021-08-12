County Judge Samaniego praises bold action to issue mask mandates in schools

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — County judges and school districts across Texas are taking bold action when it comes to issuing mask mandates.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is lauding the efforts by Dallas, Bexar, and Harris County to require masks to be worn at public schools.

“As a parent myself, I share the concerns of many families throughout the community as we begin to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases,” said County Judge Samaniego.

Samaniego says he’s working closely with Mayor Oscar Leeser, the County Attorney’s Office, school district superintendents, and local healthcare professionals to determine the best course of action for schools across the Borderland.

“I applaud County Judge Lina Hidalgo, County Judge Clay Jenkins and County Judge Nelson Wolff, as well as school districts across Texas who have taken action against Governor Abbott, and who have chosen to prioritize life above all else,” he says.

Samaniego is no stranger to defying the Governor in an interest to better serve the community.

“The strategies I used before the development of the vaccine forced me to take extreme measures in order to slow the spread of the virus and protect our healthcare system,” he says.

Last year, Samaniego upheld shutdown orders that went against Abbott’s but he says there are now different strategies to employ to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

“Now that we have the vaccine, we are able to take on different strategies to combat the virus by getting vaccinated and through the use of masks, social distancing, and better hygiene practices without slowing down our economic progress,” says Samaniego.

“I believe these strategies are the four pillars of moving forward successfully,” he adds.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.