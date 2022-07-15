EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a fun event for the whole family happening next weekend. The El Paso County Parks and Recration Department is hosting its annual ‘Go Bear-Foot in the Park”.

The event will take place beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 22nd to 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 23rd.

“Bear-Foot in the Park” is part of El Paso County’s National Park & Recreation month celebration. The camp out adventure will have activities for the whole family to enjoy. Activities will include:

• On-Site Overnight Campout: Tents/RV’s welcomed

• Moonlight Swim Session: 11pm-12am

• Overnight Fishing Tournament for all ages, 8:00 p.m.-7:00 a.m. ($25 tournament entry fee)

• Movie: Ghostbusters Afterlife

• Food Trucks

Future campers can register beginning Tuesday, July 12 the at the El Paso County Parks & Recreation Administrative offices from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. located inside Ascarate Park at 6900 Delta.

Registration fees are $10 adults, $5 kids. The deadline to register is Friday, July 22 nd at 5:00 p.m. Picnic shelters with power will be available to rent starting at $50 for the night.

Registration fee for fishing tournament participants is $25 each per entry. A Texas Fishing license is required for all anglers 17 years and older.

For more information on how to register, please call (915) 771-2380.

