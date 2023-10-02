EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Elections Department wants to remind voters there is an election coming up in November.

Ballots for this election will include state propositions, Village of Vinton, and Horizon Regional Municipal Utility District.



Important Dates include:

Tuesday, Oct. 10 (Last day to register to vote)

Monday, Oct. 23 (First day of early voting by personal appearance)

Friday, Oct. 27 (Last day to apply for ballot by mail; received not postmarked)

Friday, Nov. 3 (Last day of early voting by personal appearance)

Tuesday, Nov. 7 (Election Day)

Tuesday, Nov. 7th (Last day to receive ballot by mail at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not

postmarked or Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at

the Early Voting Clerk’s office on Election Day, unless overseas or military voter deadlines

apply)

The County Elections Department encourages voters to be prepared before heading to the polls. Here are some helpful links:

Current election information – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/current_election

Voter registration status/eligibility – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/am_i_registered

Personalized sample ballot – https://sites.omniballot.us/48141/app/home

Early Voting Locations – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/early_voting

Election Day Vote Centers – https://epcountyvotes.com/quick_links/where_do_i_vote



Voters may vote a regular ballot by providing one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification or by completing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the voting place and providing one of the supporting documents.

For a list of acceptable photo identifications or supporting documents, visit https://epcountyvotes.com/voter_information/identification_required_for_voting.



If a voter requested a ballot by mail and later decides to vote at the voting place, a voter must surrender their ballot by mail to vote in person. If a voter does not surrender their ballot, a provisional ballot will be offered to the voter.



Voters with questions can call our office at (915) 546-2154 or email at epelections@epcounty.com.