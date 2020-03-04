County Commissioner Vince Perez leads Democratic primary after early voting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Current El Paso County Commissioner in Precinct 3, Democrat Vince Perez leads all democrats after early voting in the March primary with 44.35% of the votes.

If he gets more than 50 % of the vote he will face Republican Randy French in November.

Iliana Olguin is in second place with 37.20% of the votes, Elia Garcia is in third with 12.88% and Eduardo Romero is trailing with 5.57%, according to the Precinct reporting.

The candidates told KTSM earlier that they are looking to make improvements to the far eastside and mission valley, some of the fastest-growing parts of El Paso.

Fixing budgetary issues, infrastructure, stormwater, and drainage, along with government transparency are some of the priorities that each candidate shared.

