EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s Office has temporarily shut down a massage parlor in far East El Paso after an investigation revealed alleged violations of the Texas Occupations Code, including operating without a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) license, employing unlicensed massage therapists and sexual contact.

According to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office, the TDLR Enforcement and Investigation Division and the El Paso Police Department Vice Unit “uncovered a pattern of illegal activities” at Chen Massage.

Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Attorney’s Office

Multiple surveillance operations conducted by the County Attorney’s Office observed “only male individuals entering the establishment” and employees were found to be unlicensed.

One employee had a prior conviction for promoting prostitution in Travis County, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

The County Attorney’s Office says it became aware of Chen Massage’s reputation for providing sexual contact in addition to massage services back in September of this year due to a “review on an erotic website.”

According to court documents, the massage parlor has advertised on erotic websites on at least eleven occasions during September.

“Chen Massage does not advertise as a legitimate massage business and purposely attracts men who visit erotic websites as customers. Leaving the ‘Open’ sign off deters legitimate customers who may seek valid therapeutic massage and leaving it on when there are no licensed employees present invites violations of the TDLR,” according to court documents provided by the County Attorney’s Office.

Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Attorney’s Office

“Subsequent investigations revealed additional violations,” the County Attorney’s Office said.

The County Attorney’s Office urges residents to report any suspicious or illegal activities related to massage establishments to the appropriate authorities.