EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Attorney’s Office says it has temporarily shut down another massage parlor this month after investigations revealed the establishment was allegedly providing erotic services, employing unlicensed massage therapists, and engaging in other illegal activities.

The County Attorney’s Office says the massage parlor, Asian Spa, is located at 1212 N. Yarbrough Dr., Ste. 308 in East El Paso.

Photos: El Paso County Attorney’s Office

The County Attorney’s Office says the establishment has been the subject of “complaints and investigations” including undercover operations conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Vice Unit.

Evidence gathered during these operations revealed alleged instances of “sexual contact,

prostitution, and the employment of unlicensed massage therapists” which violates Texas law, the County Attorney’s Office said.

“Reviews from an erotic website corroborate these findings,” the County Attorney’s Office said.

Inspections conducted by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) in 2022 and 2023 uncovered other violations, such as the use of a room as a bedroom, which violates occupational code rules, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

The evidence in the case was presented to the 448th District Court, and the request for a temporary restraining order was approved by the Judge Sergio Enriquez, according to the County Attorney’s Office.

The establishment will remain closed at least until Monday, Nov. 20, when the court will hear evidence to consider the approval of a preliminary injunction.

“The closure of Asian Spa Massage is part of an ongoing effort by law enforcement agencies and local authorities to address the issue of illicit massage businesses in the El Paso area. Our office remains committed to ensuring the enforcement of laws and regulations that protect the public and maintain the integrity of legitimate massage therapy establishments,” the County Attorney’s Office said.