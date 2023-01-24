EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election after her current term expires on December 31, 2024.
Bernal has served as county attorney since 2009, and on January 1, 2011, she became the first woman elected county attorney in El Paso’s history.
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and have much left to accomplish, but I want to make this announcement today to give the community plenty of time to consider the candidates that will be vying for this important position,” Bernal said.
During Bernal’s tenure, the County Attorney’s Office has increased the number of services offered to the community.
Her office cited the following “big achievements” during her tenure:
- Providing legal guidance to the County for the emergency declaration during the COVID pandemic, and legal assistance to Commissioners Court to deal with the migrant crisis and with the unprecedented growth in the unincorporated areas of El Paso;
- Expanding in-person services to residents of unincorporated areas of the County via satellite offices;
- Expanding protective order services to include victims of bullying and stalking;
- Legal assistance to county departments upholding the Supreme Court’s decision that legalized the same-sex marriage;
- And the creation of the new Nuisance Abatement Team to address community problems.