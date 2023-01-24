EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal announced Tuesday that she will not seek re-election after her current term expires on December 31, 2024.

Bernal has served as county attorney since 2009, and on January 1, 2011, she became the first woman elected county attorney in El Paso’s history.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community. I intend to finish my term and have much left to accomplish, but I want to make this announcement today to give the community plenty of time to consider the candidates that will be vying for this important position,” Bernal said.

During Bernal’s tenure, the County Attorney’s Office has increased the number of services offered to the community.

Her office cited the following “big achievements” during her tenure: