County and City partner for waste clean-up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The County and City are partnering to help clean up El Paso.

The County of El Paso’s Public Works Department and the City of El Paso’s Environmental Services Department are joining forces to provide County residents the opportunity to dispose of excess waste.

The County Waste Agreement will allow residents given a token by the County to use two drop-off locations operated by the Environmental Services Department to dispose of waste at no extra cost.

To obtain a token, County residents must make a request to the County’s Public Works Department to use the approved drop-off locations. Residents without a token will not be able to use the sites.

The approved drop-off locations are at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Station located at 121 Atlantic in west El Paso, and the Greater El Paso Landfill located at 2600 Darrington in far east El Paso.

To request a token to be sent by mail, residents may call 915-855-9664.

To pick up a token, County residents may visit:

Fabens Infrastructure (Road & Bridge) Warehouse

1331 N. Fabens Rd., Fabens, Texas 79838

(915) 764-3744 Mondays: 8am-12pm

Northwest County Annex

435 E. Vinton Rd. Suite B, Vinton, Texas 79821

(915) 886-1092 Wednesdays: 8am-12pm

On-site/Environmental Offices

14612 Greg Dr., El Paso, Texas 79938

(915) 855-9664 Fridays: 8am-12pm

For more information on the County Waste Agreement and what is accepted at the drop off location El Pasoans can visit http://www.epcounty.com/publicworks/ under “Clean Up Brochure 2021.”

