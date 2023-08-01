Beach ball floating in swimming pool background concept for summer vacation, relaxation and fun in the sunshine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County swimming pools will have new adjusted hours during the month of August, the El Paso County Parks and Recreation Department announced on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

All County pools will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning Aug. 1 and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

These hours will remain in effect until Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day.

Pool hours are subject to change in the event of any issues that may arise and/or inclement

weather conditions.

County pools are at Ascarate Aquatic Center, 6900 Delta Dr.; Gallegos Pool, 7361 Bosque Road; and Fabens Veterans Pool, 526 G. Ave.

For more information on all County pools, click here.