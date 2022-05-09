EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to allocate $154.3 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act requirements to shift from a relief approach to a recovery focus.
“The allocation of the ARPA funding will allow our community to continue fighting the pandemic, while also providing key resources to support our families; maintaining vital public services such as the crisis intervention support and broadband expansion; and investing in the City’s economic growth through small and local businesses,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.
With today’s approval the Council voted to fund the following projects and services:
Public Health and Safety Response: Testing and Vaccination
$65.9 million
New/Enhanced Health Programs
$1.5 million
Public Health Relocation
$16.1 million
New/Enhanced Fire Programs
$2.8 million
P-25 Radio Communications Infrastructure
$7.2 million
Body-Worn Cameras
$6.6 million
City Watch Expansion (Surveillance Cameras)
$7 million
Mobile Command
$1.3 million
Crisis Intervention Team expansion
$3.9 million
Support for Homelessness
$6 million
Support of Families
$3 million
Community Vulnerability
$3 million
Sports Court Reconstruction & Resurfacing and Playground Replacement
$6 million
Broadband “Last Mile” (expand city backbone to areas 54% below the poverty line)
$10 million
Economic Recovery: Business Grants and Local Business Support
$14 million
Since April 2020, the City has received almost $400 million in federal funds, from 11 different agencies, with principal funding:
- In April 2020, the City received $119 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES) to respond directly to the public health emergency
- May 2021/2022, the City will receive $154.3 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA) to fight the pandemic, support families, maintain vital public services and make investments that support long-term growth.
