EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City Council voted to allocate $154.3 million from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds in accordance with the American Rescue Plan Act requirements to shift from a relief approach to a recovery focus.

“The allocation of the ARPA funding will allow our community to continue fighting the pandemic, while also providing key resources to support our families; maintaining vital public services such as the crisis intervention support and broadband expansion; and investing in the City’s economic growth through small and local businesses,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez.

With today’s approval the Council voted to fund the following projects and services:

Public Health and Safety Response: Testing and Vaccination

$65.9 million

New/Enhanced Health Programs

$1.5 million

Public Health Relocation

$16.1 million

New/Enhanced Fire Programs

$2.8 million

P-25 Radio Communications Infrastructure

$7.2 million

Body-Worn Cameras

$6.6 million

City Watch Expansion (Surveillance Cameras)

$7 million

Mobile Command

$1.3 million

Crisis Intervention Team expansion

$3.9 million

Support for Homelessness

$6 million

Support of Families

$3 million

Community Vulnerability

$3 million

Sports Court Reconstruction & Resurfacing and Playground Replacement

$6 million

Broadband “Last Mile” (expand city backbone to areas 54% below the poverty line)

$10 million

Economic Recovery: Business Grants and Local Business Support

$14 million

Since April 2020, the City has received almost $400 million in federal funds, from 11 different agencies, with principal funding:

In April 2020, the City received $119 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CARES) to respond directly to the public health emergency

May 2021/2022, the City will receive $154.3 million in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARPA) to fight the pandemic, support families, maintain vital public services and make investments that support long-term growth.

