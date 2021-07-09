Cost of stormwater projects that helped slow flooding in El Paso during rainstorms

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water said major projects completed since the 2006 flood helped prevent major flooding during last week’s rainstorms in some previously flood-prone areas.

One project was the Silver Springs Arroyo Dam in West El Paso, built at a cost of $1.6 million. According to El Paso Water, back in 2006, different parts of Mesa Street saw severe flooding and the dam helped prevent that from happening again in those areas.

Another project is the Gateway Ponds in Central El Paso. The project cost $11 million and helped keep rainwater off of Interstate 10, with the ponds having a capacity to hold more than 52 million gallons of stormwater.

Another project that helped reduce or prevent flooding is in Northeast El Paso, called the Fairbanks Sediment Catch Basin. The catch basin project cost $1.6 million. The basin slowed floodwaters that used to come down from the Franklin Mountains to Fairbanks Avenue and other nearby streets in the Northeast.

El Paso Water also completed numerous other projects throughout El Paso as part of their 2009 Storm Water Master Plan.

