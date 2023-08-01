EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A self-described “comic horror” film that was shot in the Borderland is now on a national streaming service and will make its local premiere this weekend.

Andrew Jara’s film “The Empty Space” is now available on streaming service Tubi.

It will also be making its El Paso premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday Aug. 5 at Aaron and George’s Film Cafe, 105 Texas Ave. Doors open at 5.

Photo courtesy Andrew Jara

Jara’s film was shot in El Paso and Las Cruces.

“The Empty Space” stars Joe Sinclitico along with Valerie Alene, Rachel Olsen and Pablo Medina. The film tells the story of a woman (Alene) who goes to a support group after a violent attack leaves her boyfriend dead.

“When her boyfriend seemingly returns from the dead, she will have to face her fears to find out exactly who or what has come back before she loses her grip on reality,” according to a news release sent out about the film.

“It is always a pleasure to work with Andrew. His independent filmmaking style is visionary and refreshing and without a doubt, he is destined for success. ‘The Empty Space’ is just one more example,” Peter Castro, vice president of acquisitions for Bayview Entertainment.

The film won second place at the Horror Hotel Festival, was a finalist at the Oaxaca Filmfest and was “Best of the Fest” at the 14th Sacramento Film Festival.

Jara is a writer and director who was born and raised in El Paso.

Here is what his bio on IMDb says:

“Born and raised in El Paso, TX, Writer/Director Andrew Jara is a Latino filmmaker. Andrew has made three feature films so far and is always interested in pursuing real themes and situations while also bringing more voices to film.

“Andrew’s features and shorts have played festivals all over the world as well as on multiple streaming services. His latest feature, The Empty Space, a cosmic horror about mental illness won the ‘Best of the Fest’ award at the Sacramento Horror Film Festival. Andrew hopes to continue making genre films that reach people beyond entertainment value and brings a Latino perspective to a wide audience.”

Jara will be in attendance at the El Paso premiere and there will be a question-and-answer session afterwards.

Jara went to Franklin High and attended both UTEP and New Mexico State University.

Final streaming trailer for the Empty Space is available by clicking here.