EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A group of 10 university students interning at the Management & Training Corporation (MTC) in Utah, visited the Otero County Prison Facility and the Otero County Processing Center earlier this week.

MTC interns are pictured inside one of the restrictive housing unit cells. During their visit to Otero I they got to hear and see the different programming

opportunities for residents. A female resident of the facility is seen talking to the interns about the project she was working on. Interns inside one of the courtrooms at the processing center; they got to hear from one of the federal judges. While touring the kitchen, they heard of the accommodations made for detainees who have

certain diets due to health or religious reasons. While visiting one of the recreation rooms of Otero II, the interns had a little fun trying out the

equipment and games available to residents. Pictures courtesy of MTC

The interns, which were accompanied by the Human Resources Manager at MTC Connie Seely, visited the prison facility on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The group then visited the processing center Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

During the visit to each facility, interns got to see each department, talk to staff, learn about the medical care programs and volunteer work programs that are available to residents of both.

Interns were also able to talk to residents and interact with them, an opportunity to see how staff and resident interaction is at both facilities.

“This visit is to help them open their eyes and see that decisions made up in the corporate office ripple down to our facilities whether it’s corrections or job corps facilities,” Seeley said. “MTC is about positive social impact and for them to see it in person and see what we’re doing for residents through the care and the programs we offer to them is a great opportunity.”

The group of interns is part of the summer internship program at the corporate office in Centerville, Utah, according to a press release sent by MTC.

For 10 weeks, students from different universities in Utah and other states, have been able to meet with the President of MTC Scott Marquardt, and other executive staff.

MTC say interns interact with different departments and get to shadow the department that is related to their studies.

Seely says that while most of her interns are working alongside the administrative departments of the company, the visit to the Otero facilities was a unique opportunity.

“For me, going to a correctional facility was one of the most uplifting experiences of my life and I hope they (interns) get to see the positive energy that MTC has in our correctional facilities and that we do value and care for our residents. I hope they carry that with them to their future positions and careers,” Seeley said.