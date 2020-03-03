Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Our parents always reminded us to wash our hands when we were kids, but health professionals say many people are not washing their hands correctly, or when they need to.

Health officials say it’s important to wash your hands to prevent illnesses and germs, but it is even more important to do it correctly.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is currently no vaccine to prevent the Coronavirus, but washing your hands properly could help.

Health professionals remind you to wash your hands after you cough, sneeze or use the restroom.

The CDC recommends you wash your hands with warm water, use soap and lather it completely over both hands, and scrub for at least 20 seconds.

City health officials said the fast-spreading Coronavirus ultimately comes down to what you touch.

“Basic hygiene practices, those are washing our hands, don’t touch our face, because viruses go very fast into eyes, nose, and mouth and then an infection can start,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist for the City of El Paso’s Public Health Department.

Health officials recommend using hand-sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if you do not have access to a sink and soap after coughing or sneezing.

There may be no reports of Coronavirus in El Paso just yet, but the City’s Department of Public Health is getting ready to start testing here in the borderland.