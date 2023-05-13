AUSTIN, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado distance star Luis Pastor wanted the El Paso record in the 1,600 meters so badly at the UIL State Track & Field Championships that he almost forgot to celebrate his two state medals at the Class 6A meet on Saturday.
Competing at state for the third straight year at what will soon be his home track as a University of Texas signee, Pastor first corralled a bronze medal in the 3,200 meters on Saturday morning, chasing down Klein Oak’s Jack Boyd in the final 50 meters to take third place in a personal-best time of 8:57.35.
That race came after a lengthy weather delay that stopped the meet completely for two hours. Pastor came out of it no worse for wear, though, earning his first state medal.
Later in the night, Pastor put together a great race in the 1,600 meters, securing a silver medal in his final high school race in 4:09.04. Pastor wasn’t as happy with it, though, admitting that he was disappointed he missed out on setting the El Paso record in the mile by less than a second.
“I’ll appreciate the silver medal more tomorrow, but I really wanted that time,” Pastor said with a smile. “A lot of people didn’t believe in me. To come to state and medal and run right outside of that city record, it shows I wasn’t a fluke or a one-hit wonder.”
Elsewhere in Class 6A, Franklin’s 4×100 meter team of Beau Sparks, Julian Mars, Gerald Williams and Jordan Morales ran a 41.42 en route to a fifth place finish in the state meet.
In Class 1A, Van Horn had a huge day with just four total competitors. The Eagles took home second place in the overall team standings with 48 points, trailing only state champion Paducah’s 60 points.
Van Horn’s four-man team of Elijah Gaines, Bryce Virdell, Cy Garcia and Caleb Hinojos was a four-man wrecking crew. The quartet teamed up for silver medals in both the 4×100 meters and the 4×200 meter relays.
Gaines repeated as the state champion in the 1A high jump, while Virdell secured a bronze medal in the long jump.
“Competing with only four people on the team is an accomplishment on its own. Getting two silvers, a gold and a bronze is insane. There’s nothing better than that feeling,” said Virdell.
Over three days at the state meet, 11 total medals were won by nine different Borderland athletes.