EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A group of Coronado High School teachers are donating their time to offer free tutoring to children in the community.

Photo: EPISD

According to EPISD, the educators are on-hand every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the community room of the Suncrest Apartments located at 611 Rubin Drive in West El Paso.

The sessions are free and open to children of all ages.

On its Facebook page, the district said the goal is to help students who have been impacted academically by the pandemic.