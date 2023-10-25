EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPISD’s Coronado High School marching band has secured a spot in the UIL Class 6A state marching band competition, the district said in a press release.

Photo courtesy of EPISD

EPISD says the thunderbirds qualified for state after their performance in the Class 6A area competition on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Socorro ISD Student Activities Complex.

The thunderbirds will be competing in the UIL state marching contest on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“This impressive feat serves as a testament to the dedication of the students, the guidance of band staff, and the invaluable support of parents, administration, and volunteers. The T-Bird contingent is now set to compete at the highest level and continue its pursuit of excellence. El Paso ISD eagerly awaits their performance on the state stage and wishes them the best of luck,” EPISD said.